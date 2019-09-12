|
Margaret Louise Boyer
Wilmington - Our mother, Margaret Louise Boyer died peacefully Monday morning, September 9, 2019 at the "secret" age of 90.
Mom was born on June 10, 1929 in a small farm house near Harrington, Delaware to William James Dill and Mary Katherine (Wirick) Dill. Her childhood was spent on the farm with her sisters and brother helping her mom and dad with the farming chores.
As a young woman she left Harrington after meeting Wilson B. Boyer, III on a blind date. He would become her husband and our father. Their love for each other endured until dad's death in 1992.
Mom was a fiercely independent and proud woman who loved spending time with her family, ice cream, decorating her home, ice cream, tending her garden, canning and preserving all that she harvested, ice cream, days on the beach in Rehoboth and ice cream.
The happiest days of her life were spent with her beloved grandsons, Brandon and Quinn. They brought her endless joy and she was as proud as a mom mom could be of all their accomplishments.
Mom is survived by her three children, Pamela Boyer Grabowski (John), Wilson (Butch) Beck Boyer IV, Glenn William Boyer (Patresa), her grandsons, Brandon William Boyer and Quintin Beck Boyer, as well as her sisters Ruth Gallo and Annabelle Mills, her brother Francis Dill and many loving nieces and nephews who she adored spending time with and were always so very kind to her.
Our heartfelt thanks to the amazing doctors, nurses and caregivers at St. Francis Hospital who cared for mom with compassion and respect. Our hearts are full of gratitude for all you've done.
Funeral services will be private. A family celebration of her life will be held in Harrington at a later date. No flowers please, instead take a moment in our mom's memory to be grateful for all the good things life brings to each of us.
For online condolences visit:
www.mccreryandharra.com
Published in The News Journal on Sept. 12, 2019