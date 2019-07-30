|
Margaret Lucinda "Peggy" (Wise) Cox
Dover - Margaret Lucinda "Peggy" (Wise) Cox passed away peacefully at home on July 28.
Peggy was born in Johnstown, PA on September 30, 1941, to Harry Edward Wise and Helen Lucinda (Johns) Wise. Peggy's family moved to Baltimore in 1955 wherein the 8th grade she met her future husband, Wiley Daniel Cox. Dan would later follow her to college in Mars Hill, NC. They married in 1962.
Peggy was a "supermom" who kept a household while also pursuing a career, earning a reputation for no-nonsense hard work for organizations including Central Delaware Chamber of Commerce, Science Alliance, and KC Sheth Enterprises. Peggy was a regularly-attending member of Faith Community Church. Her favorite music came straight from the hymnal. She loved to travel with Dan, favoring national parks and historical sites.
She is survived by her husband Dan; children Craig Cox (Audrey) and Susan Kline; grandchildren Daniel Kline (Rachel Ann), Rachel Kline, and Bethany Kline; and her sister Judy (Wise) Nelson.
A service of remembrance is scheduled for Saturday, August 3 at 11:00 am at Faith Community Church in Camden, Delaware. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Delaware Hospice.
Published in The News Journal on July 30, 2019