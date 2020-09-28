1/1
Margaret M. "Peggy" Bernardo
Wilmington - Margaret Mary Bernardo "Peggy", age 88 of Wilmington Delaware passed away on Wednesday, September 23 in the early morning at Seasons Hospice.

Born in Wilmington, Delaware, Margaret was the daughter of the late Hillary and Elizabeth Merritt.

Margaret was a homemaker for 64 years. She loved spending time with family and friends. She loved the beach, reading, going to pow-wows and watching classic TV.

Margaret is survived by her loving husband of 64 years, Dominic Bernardo Sr.; son, Dominic Bernardo Jr., daughter, Debbie Abrams; grandchildren, Tammy Webb (Cedric), Joseph Bernardo (Shelbie), Kendra A Bernardo, Heather Walker (Nate) and great-granddaughter, Kelis Webb; sister, Shirley Ferris; brothers, Charles Merritt and Raymond Merritt (OJ); brother-in-law, Paul Bernardo (Arlene); and a host of nieces and nephews.

A visitation will be held on Sunday, October 4 from 4-6 pm at Krienen-Griffith Funeral Home, 1400 Kirkwood Hwy. Wilmington, DE 19805. A Mass of Christian Burial will be on Monday, October 5 at 11am at St Elizabeth Church, 809 S. Broom St. Wilmington, DE 19805. Interment will be in Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery at 1 pm.

In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to Seasons Hospice in Christiana Hospital.

302-994-9614






Published in The News Journal from Sep. 28 to Oct. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
4
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Krienen-Griffith Funeral Home
OCT
5
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St Elizabeth Church
OCT
5
Interment
01:00 PM
Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Krienen-Griffith Funeral Home
1400 Kirkwood Hwy
Wilmington, DE 19805
(302) 994-9614
