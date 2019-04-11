Services
McCrery & Harra Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc
3710 Kirkwood Hwy
Wilmington, DE 19808
(302) 478-2204
Funeral service
Monday, Apr. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
McCrery & Harra Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc
3710 Kirkwood Hwy
Wilmington, DE 19808
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Cicchini
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret M. (Figliola) Cicchini

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Margaret M. (Figliola) Cicchini Obituary
Margaret M. (Figliola) Cicchini

Arizona - Age 95, of Tucson, AZ passed away April 6, 2019.

Mrs. Cicchini was born in Wilmington, DE where she met and married her husband Francis of 63 years. In 1981 they moved to Naples, FL where they lived for 28 years, moving to Tucson in early 2009. Margaret graduated from the Delaware Hospital School of Nursing as a registered nurse in 1944. She remained active as a nurse while raising her family in Wilmington and later as a nurse at the Naples Community Hospital. Margaret was an artist who enjoyed painting and interior design. She was an expert dressmaker and gourmet cook. Prior to relocation to Florida, she took flying lessons and often accompanied her husband, a WWII veteran pilot, to Florida as co-pilot. She was a member of St. William Catholic Church, the Counsel of Catholic Women and the Rosary Makers.

She is survived by her son Paul F. Cicchini of Tucson, AZ, 2 sisters, Catherine A. Gray and Nancy A. Sowden both of Wilmington, DE, 4 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her husband Francis P. Jr., her father Nicola A. Figliola, her mother Gioramina (Jennie) E. D'Aniello, her brother Anthony A. Figliola, her sister Ellen L. DeStefano, her daughter Susan E. Salla and her son Ronald W. Cicchini.

A funeral service will be held on Monday April 15th at 11 am, at the McCrery & Harra Funeral Home, 3710 Kirkwood Hwy., Wilmington, DE 19808. Entombment at Cathedral Cemetery will be private. To send condolences visit: www.mccreryandharra.com.
Published in The News Journal on Apr. 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now