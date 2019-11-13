|
Margaret M. Slocomb
Wilmington - Margret M. Slocomb, was called to heaven to be with her Lord on Sunday, November 10th. She was at home with her husband Leon, of 58 years, when her beautiful heart suddenly stopped. The day before marked her 88th birthday, which she celebrated surrounded by her beloved family.
Margaret was a graduate of Mount Pleasant High School, where she made life-long friends. She started her career with the DuPont company, where she became a confidential secretary. She then went on to devote her time and talents to help her husband, Leon, as he founded, built and operated Slocomb Industries. Her happiest accomplishments were as wife and mother. Later in life, she delighted in becoming a grandmother and great grandmother. Margaret loved her faith and was a longstanding member and volunteer of the St. Barnabas Episcopal Church. She also loved the Red Sox.
A truly lovely beautiful woman, Margaret lived a life full of grace. One of her greatest talents was her ability to make a meal out of what appeared to be a mostly empty refrigerator leaving her loved ones with a full stomach, and a full heart. She was a generous and beloved friend. Her family and friends will always regard her as the best example for how to live in peace and love.
Margaret is survived by her husband of 58 years, Leon F. Slocomb Jr., and her 5 children: Carl P. Slocomb (Mary Ann), Conny M. Pinder (John Parsons,), Colin L. Slocomb, Christopher C. Slocomb (Lynn), Carol A. Slocomb Strukelj (Marko); 18 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren. Margaret was preceded in death by her sister Ann J. McGroarty and her son-in-law Robert Glenn Pinder.
Visitation will be held from 10 am - 11 am, Saturday November 16th, followed at 11 am by a funeral service at St. Barnabas Episcopal Church, 2800 Duncan Rd. Wilmington, DE 19808.
In lieu of flowers, Margaret would prefer each of her loved ones make a practice of doing a kindness for someone. Those wishing to make a contribution in honor of Margaret may do so by giving to St. Barnabas Episcopal Church. Funeral arrangements by McCrery & Harra.
Published in The News Journal from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2019