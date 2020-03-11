|
Margaret Mae "Hicks" Watson
New Castle - Margaret , wife of Edward Watson , mother of Tashel Berry and grandmother of of Shakeya Watson departed this life peacefully surrrounded by family on March 5, 2020.
Viewing will take place on Sunday, March 15, 2020 from 3 pm to 5 pm at Ezion Fair Baptist Church, 1400 B Street, Wilm., DE. Celebration of Life will follow the viewing.
Interment will be held on Monday, March 16, 2020 at 11 am at Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery.
Published in The News Journal from Mar. 11 to Mar. 14, 2020