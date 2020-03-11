Services
The House of Wright Mortuary & Cremation Service
208 East 35th Street
Wilmington, DE 19802
(302) 762-8448
Viewing
Sunday, Mar. 15, 2020
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Ezion Fair Baptist Church
1400 B Street
Wilmington, DE
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Mar. 15, 2020
5:00 PM
Ezion Fair Baptist Church
1400 B Stree
Wilmington, DE
New Castle - Margaret , wife of Edward Watson , mother of Tashel Berry and grandmother of of Shakeya Watson departed this life peacefully surrrounded by family on March 5, 2020.

Viewing will take place on Sunday, March 15, 2020 from 3 pm to 5 pm at Ezion Fair Baptist Church, 1400 B Street, Wilm., DE. Celebration of Life will follow the viewing.

Interment will be held on Monday, March 16, 2020 at 11 am at Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery.
Published in The News Journal from Mar. 11 to Mar. 14, 2020
