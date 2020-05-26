Margaret "Margie" Martin
1929 - 2020
Margaret "Margie" Martin

Middletown - Mrs. Margaret "Margie" Martin was called home into the arms of Jesus on May 18, 2020, at age 90. She was born July 2, 1929 in Bayshore, New York, a daughter of the late William and Gertrude Canning.

Margie was the most adoring and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Her family was her life. She was full of love, light and warmth, always sharing a smile and brightening up any room she entered. She enjoyed listening to music and had an extra special place in her heart for her kitty cats. To know her was to love her.

She is preceded in death by her loving husband of 36 years, James F. Martin; special friend, Claude Reed; brothers, William Canning, Frank Canning, and Tom Canning; and sister, Gert Rennie.

She is survived by her brother, Jack Canning; four children, Jim Martin (Nancy), John Martin, Reenie Ewing (Lloyd) and Christopher Martin (Toni); 11 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Little Sisters of the Poor, 185 Salem Church Road, Newark, DE 19713.

To leave online condolences, visit: spicermullikin.com

Published in The News Journal from May 26 to May 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
