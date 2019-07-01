Services
CROUCH FUNERAL HOME - NORTH EAST
127 SOUTH MAIN STREET
North East, MD 21901
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Margaret Mulholland


1930 - 2019
Margaret Mulholland Obituary
Margaret Mulholland

North East, MD - Margaret (Peggy) Mulholland (nee Booth), 88 of North East, MD, died Saturday, June 29, 2019 in the Seasons Hospice & Palliative Care, Newark, DE. She was born in Upland, PA on August 26, 1930 to the late Harry and Margaret T. Booth. She graduated from Eddystone High School in 1948 and was Captain of the Cheerleaders.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter: Sandy. Survivors include husband: John Mulholland; two daughters: Sharyn Redding Foerst (husband George) and Lynda Redding Reeves (husband Scott); three stepsons: David (wife Margaret), Timmy (wife Christine), and Dale Mulholland. Also survived by 11 grandchildren.

Family and friends are invited to Peg's visitation on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 from 10:00 am until 11:00 at Crouch Funeral Home, P.A., 127 South Main Street, North East, MD. Funeral service will begin at11:00 am.

Interment will follow in Edgewood Memorial Park, Glen Mills, PA.

For condolences, please visit www.crouchfuneralhome.com
Published in The News Journal from July 1 to July 2, 2019
