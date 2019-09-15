|
|
Margaret P. Cartmell
Hockessin, DE - Margaret (Peggy) Prideaux Cartmell, age 95, of Hockessin, DE died on Monday, September 9, 2019.
Born 1923, Margaret was a graduate of Tarrytown High School and Mount Holyoke College (1945).
Wife of Rev. John Cartmell, she supported his ministry and was active in the churches he served - the Presbyterian Church in Bedford NY., the Second Presbyterian Church in St. Louis MO and the Westminster Presbyterian Church in Wilmington DE. Peggy was a social worker by training and a life-long advocate for justice for the poor and disadvantaged. With her son, James, she served on the Delaware Disability Council and testified before Congress. A past President of the Mount Holyoke Club in Wilmington, she sang the Alma Mater with gusto all her life. Peggy was a visionary who worked in real estate in the 1980's where she imagined and assembled the land that became the Brandywine Park Condominiums. She was a devoted member of Westminster Presbyterian Church for 47 years, and served as a deacon. She will be long-remembered for her generous heart, her style, her courage in adversity and her advocacy for others.
She is survived by her children: Susan (Rev. Dr.) and her wife Peggy O'Connor of Harwich MA, Sybil (Dr.) and her husband Kent Smith of Wilmington, DE, and James of Newark, DE; her grandchildren: Jonathan McDonald Ladd (Nancy), Elizabeth Carrier-Ladd (Seth), Sarah Gillio (Paul) and Rory Smith.; and her great-grandchildren: Ruth, Josiah, Miriam, Theodore, Elias, Delilah & Gabriel.
Her Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Westminster Presbyterian Church, Pennsylvania Ave & Rodney St., Wilmington, DE 19806.
Memorial gifts may be made to Westminster Presbyterian Church 1502 W. 13th Street. Wilmington or Bancroft 1122 Caldwell Rd Cherry Hill NJ
For online condolences, please visit chandlerfuneralhome.com
Published in The News Journal on Sept. 15, 2019