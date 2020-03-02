|
|
Margaret Pennington
Avondale, PA - Margaret G. Pennington, 97, of Avondale, PA (formerly of Chadds Ford, PA) passed away on Friday, February 28, 2020 at the University of Penn Hospital in Philadelphia, due to complications from a stroke.
She was a daughter to Joseph and Catherine Grady of Ashland, DE. She is predeceased by her husband of 60 years, Ralph J. Pennington; a son, John A. Pennington, and a son, Ralph E. Pennington.
She is survived by a daughter, Susan P. McCue and her husband, Bob, with whom she lived; and a daughter, Faye P. Smith of Berwyn, PA. Margaret is also survived by 7 grandchildren, Jeweliy, Christopher, Michael, Meredith, Samuel, Benjamin, and John M.; and 6 great grandchildren.
Margaret was born in Ashland, DE. She was a graduate of Alexis I. DuPont High School of Wilmington, DE. She then went on to complete her RN nursing degree from The Memorial Hospital of Wilmington, DE. She then lived and worked at Alfred I DuPont Institute during WWII. Margaret also worked at The Riverside Hospital for a number of years as well as Pocopson Home, St. Francis Hospital, and Methodist Country House, before finally retiring from Kentmere Nursing Home.
Margaret enjoyed reading, gardening, sewing, various home improvement projects, and spending time with her family.
Margaret was known for her quick wit and great sense of humor, as well as her tenacity and very empathetic nature. She was dearly loved and will be greatly missed by all her knew and loved her.
A visitation will be held on Saturday, March 7, 2020 from 10 A.M. to 11 A.M. with funeral services beginning at 11 A.M. at the Mealey Funeral Home, 2509 Limestone Road Wilmington, DE 19808. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to The s Project, 4899 Belfort Road, Suite 300 Jacksonville, FL 32256. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.mealeyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The News Journal from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2020