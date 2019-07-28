|
|
Margaret Rice Poppiti
Wilmington - Margaret "Peggy" R. Poppiti passed away at the age of 78 on Thursday, July 25, 2019. Peggy was born in Buffalo, NY on January 22, 1941.
She graduated from A.I. Dupont High School in 1958, representing the school as an AFS exchange student to Germany in the summer of 1957. She attended the College of St. Rose (Albany NY), earned her B.S. in Nursing from the University of Delaware in 1983, and received her Master's Degree from St. Joseph's University in 1990. During her childhood, she lived in Albany and Wheaton (MD), before the family settled in Wilmington in 1953.
She was predeceased by her loving husband, Carmine A. Poppiti Sr.; her parents, Edward F. T. and Greta J. Rice; her brother, John T. Rice; her son, Michael E. Poppiti.
She is survived by her brothers and sisters-in-law, James and Candy Rice of Fairfield CT and Thomas and Diane Billingsley Rice of Columbia SC; her sons, Carmine A. Poppiti Jr. (Alicia) and Christopher D. Poppiti (Valarie); her daughter, Lori-Anne Desmond (Paul); 14 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
She was very social, outgoing, and intelligent and made friends very easily. During her years in high school, she regularly made the trip to Philadelphia to dance on Dick Clark's Bandstand. She was a great mother, homemaker, and parent volunteer at St. John the Beloved School and Church and Stanton-Newport Little League, while serving many years as booking manager for the popular dance and wedding band "The Tradewinds." She lived with her family in Stanton DE, Elkton MD, and most recently in Bellefonte DE.
Following the onset of her husband's polycystic kidney disease (PKD) in 1978, she became a dialysis technician and subsequently earned her nursing degree to specialize in dialysis nursing. While caring for her husband at home, she worked for twenty years in the dialysis unit at the Veterans Hospital in Elsmere. She retired in 2006 but continued to work with dialysis patients for St. Francis Hospital and Health South (Fresenius Dialysis), until she became ill in late April 2019.
She was a major caregiver and patient advocate for many family members and friends throughout her nursing career. She was a major force in the Delaware Chapter of the PKD Foundation, participating in all of the fundraising and 5K walks. In 2010, the National PKD Foundation named her Co-Advocate of Year.
She was an active parishioner of St. Mary Magdalen Church, as well as of her former parishes St. Anthony of Padua, St. John the Beloved, and Immaculate Conception (Elkton), and an Extraordinary Eucharistic Minister.
While enjoying the many activities of her grandchildren during her retirement, she also loved traveling to different countries, including her yearly getaway to Ixtapan, Mexico, and in recent years administered "Dialysis at Sea" for numerous ocean and river cruises.
Family and friends are invited to visit at the Doherty Funeral Home, 3200 Limestone Road, Pike Creek on Wednesday, July 31 from 4:00-7:00PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Mary Magdalen Church, Concord Pike and Sharpley Road, Wilmington on Thursday, August 1 at 11:00AM, immediately followed by interment in Cathedral Cemetery, 2400 Lancaster Avenue, Wilmington.
In lieu of flowers the family would appreciate donations to the Polycystic Kidney Disease (PKD) Foundation, P.O. Box 871847, Kansas City, MO 64187-1847 (https://www.pkdcure.org), or to Gift of Life, 401 N. 3rd Street, Philadelphia, PA 19123 (https://www.donors1.org).
To offer condolences, visit www.dohertyfh.com 302.999.8277
Published in The News Journal from July 28 to July 30, 2019