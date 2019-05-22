|
Margaret Roberta Briggs
Newark - Margaret Roberta Briggs, age 90, of Newark, DE, passed away at Christiana Hospital on Monday, May 20, 2019.
Born in Knoxville, TN on May 5, 1929, she was the daughter of the late Robert and Mary (Graves) Baker. Roberta worked for Double S Construction Company in Newark for the sales department, retiring after 30 dedicated years. She was the Past President of the Women In Construction organization in Delaware.
Dedicated to her faith, Roberta was a long time member of Holy Family R.C. Church and very active in the women's groups and the religious education and church office. She loved gardening, took pride in her work and was the Past President of the Garden Club in Texas.
In addition to her parents, Roberta was preceded in death by her daughter, Roberta Briggs. She is survived by her children, Andrew Geyer (Blanch) of Newark, DE, April Dixon (Al) of Wilmington, DE, Elizabeth Savery (Timothy) of Cape Coral, FL and Rebecca Wooters (Albert) of Hartley, DE; 7 grandchildren; and 14 great grandchildren.
A visitation for family and friends will be held from 10 am until 11 am on Friday, May 24, 2019, at Holy Family R.C. Church, 15 Gender Rd, Newark, DE 19713, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 11 am. Interment will follow in All Saints Cemetery, 6001 Kirkwood Hwy, Wilmington, DE.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Roberta's memory to Holy Family R.C. Church at the address listed above.
