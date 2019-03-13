|
|
Margaret S. "Peggy" Hallett
Dover - Margaret S. "Peggy" Hallett of Dover passed away, Saturday, March 9, 2019 at home. She was 85.
Peggy was born April 16, 1933 in Newark, Delaware to the late Ralph Smith and Margaret S. Armstrong Smith.
She and her sister Nancy grew up with their parents on Chestnut Hill Farm in Newark. She had a love for animals and had many pets, but her favorites were horses. She entered her first horse show at the age of 3, and went on to win many ribbons and awards in equestrian sports and foxhunting. She graduated from Endicott College in Beverly Mass, in 1953, majoring in Drama. She met her husband Samuel while working for Dupont Company, and raised her children as the family moved around the country with Sam's career. They lived in upstate New York, Pennsylvania, Maryland and Texas, before returning to retire in Delaware. After her husband passed, Peggy became involved with a hospice support group, where she met Jack Newman, her longtime companion.They shared many interests, including classic movies and music and took trips around the country and the world. She was a member of DAR Col. John Haslet Chapter, and the Century Club. She especially enjoyed her book club "Hooked on Books." She loved the beach, antiques, gardening and crossword puzzles. Peggy was a friend to everyone. She was a kind and caring person, fun-loving and outgoing, and was always smiling.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Samuel G. Hallett in 1999 and their son, Thomas G. Hallett in 2018.
She is survived by her daughters, Amy A. Hallett of Magnolia and Elizabeth H. Sparks of Wilmington, NC; grandchildren, Natalie Sparks, Karen Bonavita and Jeremy Cox; great grandson Paul Bonavita.
Memorial services will be held 12PM, Saturday, March 16, 2019 at Torbert Funeral Chapel South, 1145 E. Lebanon Road (Rt.10), Dover. Friends may call one hour prior.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests contributions be made to Delaware Hospice, 911 S. Dupont Highway, Dover, DE 19901.
Letters of condolences may be sent and guest book signed at www.torbertfuneral.com.
Published in The News Journal on Mar. 13, 2019