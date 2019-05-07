|
|
Margaret (Peg) Talley Dobroski
Rehoboth Beach - Margaret Talley Dobroski of Rehoboth Beach went home to be with the Lord on May 3rd, 2019. She was surrounded by her loving family at the time of her passing.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 46 years, Charles Dobroski, her beloved grandson Logan Ryan Dobroski, and her brother James Talley. She was the daughter of Francis and Ada Talley of Talleyville. She is survived by sisters, Kathleen Rawlins and Beverly Keegan, sister-in-law Judy Talley and numerous nieces and nephews.
Margaret raised her family, Charles Dobroski Jr. (Vickie), Cynthia Simeone (Michael), and Jim Dobroski (Val) in Brookside Park before retiring with her husband to Rehoboth Beach. Grandmother of Sarah Santoro (Pete), Caitlin Dobroski, Lauren and Ryan Simeone (Hannah), and Logan Dobroski. Great Grandmother of Ethan and Mason Santoro. She put her family above all else, selflessly devoting her life to her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
Margaret worked for 37 years at the University of Delaware in Newark starting in the Morris Library and continuing in the Civil Engineering and Criminal Justice Departments. She was an active member of the Brookside Community Center and was a member of the Beta Sigma Phi sorority and the Rehoboth Village Association. Margaret enjoyed the beach, loved reading, doing crosswords, and was an avid bridge player. Her greatest joy was doting on her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was a member of Holy Angels and Holy Family Churches in Newark and St. Edmond Church in Rehoboth Beach.
Relative and friends are invited to a Funeral Mass on Friday, May 10 at 1 PM at St. Mary of the Assumption Church, 7200 Lancaster Pike, Hockessin, DE. Burial will be private.
A special thank you to Seasons Hospice for the compassionate care they provided.
In lieu of flowers, please contribute in her name to , P.O. Box 50, Memphis, TN 38101-9929.
Published in The News Journal from May 7 to May 8, 2019