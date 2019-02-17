|
Margaret W. Smith
Lewes - Margaret "Peggy" Smith passed away peacefully on February 8, 2019 at the age of 98. Born in Wilmington, DE to Alberta (Sunny) Bowman of Petersburg, VA and Leroy E. Work of Wilmington, DE. She was a direct descendant on her father's side of Timon Stidham, barber-surgeon on the Kalmar Nyckel. And on her mother's side a direct descendant of Corte Van Voorhies, who came to Long Island, NY from the Netherlands in 1660.
Married to the love of her life for over 60 years, she retired in 1981 from the DuPont Company with 35 years of service. In retirement she found a love of bowling, playing in local leagues for 25 years until she stopped to care for her husband until his passing in 2009.
She is survived by her only child, Gail of Lewes, DE.
Interment at Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Bear, DE, where Peggy will join her husband, John Raymond Smith, US Army Veteran of World War II.
Published in The News Journal on Feb. 17, 2019