|
|
Margaret Winifred DeRose
Sudlersville, MD - Margaret Winifred DeRose of Sudlersville, MD died peacefully Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019 at Compass Regional Hospice in Centreville, MD with her niece Rosie and best friend Mattie by her side. She was 77. Margaret W. DeRose was born Oct 26, 1941 in Newark, DE the daughter of the late Wincas Gerulis and Lydia "Zumbuehl" Gerulis. Mrs. DeRose was a 1959 graduate of Henry C. Conrad High School in Wilmington, DE. She married her late husband, Charles Joseph DeRose at a young age on July 2, 1960. She worked part time in the produce section at a local grocery store until 1980 when she moved to Sudlersville. Margaret enjoyed country music and loved going to Pickin and Grinnin at the Sudlersville Senior Center, Buddy's Hideaway at the Fredricka Senior Center, Joe's Place in Goldsboro and Petersburg Little Grand Ole Opry. She also enjoyed horseback riding in her younger years, spending time out in nature and water color painting. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband Charles J. DeRose and one sister, Alice Galyen. She is survived by three sisters, Betty Irwin of Newark, DE, Anne DeRose of Newark, DE, Frieda Crossan (Howard) of Florida, her niece Roseanne Roberts of Mays Landing, NJ, best friend, Mattie Supers of Sudlersville, MD, and numerous other nieces and nephews. Interment will be held in Gracelawn Memorial Park in New Castle, DE. In lieu of flowers contributions can be sent to Compass Regional Hospice 160 Coursevall Drive Centreville, MD 21617. Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.fhnfuneralhome.com. Arrangements by Fellows Family Funeral Home, 370 Cypress St., Millington, MD.
Published in The News Journal from Oct. 23 to Oct. 25, 2019