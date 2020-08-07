Margarete E. Messina
Wilmington - On Thursday, August 6, 2020, Margarete Ronneberger Messina peacefully passed on to her reward. She was fortunate to have been spared any great suffering during her final days. The World War II related trauma and injuries she suffered more than satisfied her fair share of hardships and indignities.
A German war bride, she married an American soldier, Raymond Messina in 1947, and promptly became an United States citizen and subsequently converted to Catholicism. She quickly adapted to the American lifestyle as a wife and mother to four children. She loved her adopted country and family, taking solace and pride in her new role. She never missed an election day, be it local or presidential!
Her kitchen was the center of the family. She loved cooking, entertaining and welcoming all to her table. No one ever left her home without a feeling of satiation and the warmth of her hospitality.
She is the proud mother of four children: Rosario of Wilmington, DE (Linnea, Gabriela- grandchildren), Denise Messina of Wilmington, DE, whom she resided with, Cynthia Petillo of Kennett Square, PA (Michael-Philip-grandchildren), and Michele Iannaccone of Old Greenwich, CT(Christopher, Eva and Grace-grandchildren); and two great-grandchildren, Lachlan and Hadley; she is survived by her two remaining sisters, Herta and Gerda, both who reside in Germany. Margarete was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond. She is survived by her two remaining sisters, Herta and Gerda, both who reside in Germany.
She is greatly missed, and her absence leaves a gaping hole in the hearts and lives of many, but her memories will be with her family forever. May God bless her as she joins her beloved husband in Heaven. Services and burial will be private. To send an online condolence visit www.stranofeeley.com
