Melson's Funeral Services - Millsboro
32013 Long Neck Road
Millsboro, DE 19966
302-945-9000
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
11:00 AM - 11:45 AM
Melson's Funeral Services - Millsboro
32013 Long Neck Road
Millsboro, DE 19966
Service
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
11:45 AM
Elk Service at Long Neck Chapel of Melson Funeral Services
32013 Long Neck Rd.
Millsboro, DE
Funeral service
Following Services
Melson's Funeral Services - Millsboro
32013 Long Neck Road
Millsboro, DE 19966
Margery (LaMar) Watson

Millsboro - Margery (LaMar) Watson, age 86 of Millsboro, DE formerly of Claymont, DE passed on to be with her husband, the late Elmer B. Watson, Jr. on Saturday February 16, 2019.

She retired from Alfred I. Dupont Institute in 1985, as an executive administrative assistant and also from Sussex Podiatry Group in 1996.

Margery was an Auxiliary member of the American Legion Post #28, a member of the Harbeson United Methodist Church, where she served as secretary and then treasurer to the Administrative Council. She also served as President of the Sweet Briar Homeowners Association, was a member of the Lewes Senior Center and a member and volunteer with her partner for several years with the Cape Henlopen Elks Lodge 2540.

She was an avid card player and enjoyed dancing where she met her longtime partner of 14 years, Leroy Moore. Margery was best known for her good sense of humor and her kindness to others.

Margery will be missed by those family members who survive her: a son, James Watson and his wife, Cheryl; a daughter, Terrylynn Falkinburg; three grandchildren, Tiffany Henning, Jonathan Falkinburg and Connor Watson and three great-grandchildren, Tyler, Kayla and Chase Henning. She is also survived by a brother, Larry LaMar and a sister, Lorraine Dorsheimer and her husband Pete.

A visitation will be held from 11 AM to 11:45 AM on Thursday, February 21, 2019 at the Long Neck Chapel of Melson Funeral Services, 32013 Long Neck Rd., Millsboro, DE 19966, where an Elks service will begin at 11:45 AM. Following the Elks ceremony, Margery's funeral service will begin. Interment will be held at a later date at the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Bear, DE.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions in Margery's name to the Down Syndrome Association of Delaware, PO Box 747, Middletown, DE 19709 or by visiting www.dsadelaware.org

Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.melsonfuneralservices.com
Published in The News Journal on Feb. 19, 2019
