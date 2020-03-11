|
|
Margie Bookout Bleier
Margie Bookout Bleier July 8, 1938 - March 8, 2020. Preceded in death by maternal grandparents—C. S. and Mable Arwood; paternal grandparents, James Henry and Flora Edmonds Bookout; parents John W. and Ruth Arwood Bookout. Survived by husband—Alan Bleier; brothers Norman and Jerry Bookout, nieces and nephews; sons, Christopher L. Hull and K. Jeffrey Hull, daughter, Laura Hull Neal, seven grandchildren and two great grandchildren.
Mrs. Bleier received B.S., masters, and specialist degrees and taught in public schools for more than forty years—English, language arts, history, and special education K-12 in TN, GA, and DE.
She was a life-long Christian with memberships in Baptist and Methodists churches, where she taught Sunday school classes and vacation Bible school classes, led AWANA groups and youth groups, and sang in church choirs.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, March 12th from 5-7 pm and Friday, March 13th from 10-11 am at Chattanooga Funeral Home North Chapel, Hixson. Funeral services will be held in the funeral home chapel on Friday at 11 am. Interment will follow in Hamilton Memorial Gardens. A memorial service will be held at a later date in Wilmington, DE.
Arrangements are under the care of the North Chapel of Chattanooga Funeral Home, Crematory and Florist, 5401 Highway 153, Hixson. Please share your thoughts and memories at www.chattanooganorthchapel.com
Published in The News Journal from Mar. 11 to Mar. 13, 2020