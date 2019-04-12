|
Marguerite A. Conomon
Wilmington - Marguerite A. Conomon passed away on April 7, 2019 at Gilpin Hall.
She was born in Wilmington, DE to the late Edward and Mary Allen. Marguerite was a homemaker.
She was preceded in death by her husband, John Conomon, her daughter, Marjorie Knoll, her brother Edward Allen, her sister Mary Corcoran and her brother-in-law Jerry Conomon. Marguerite is survived by her sons, Jack Conomon (Dottie), Robert Conomon (Bernadette), her sister, Frances Conomon, 12 grandchildren, great- grandchildren, great-great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
The family wishes to thank the staff at Gilpin Hall for their compassionate excellent care that they provided to Marguerite.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Matthew's Church, 901 E. Newport Pike, Newport, DE 19804 where friends may call from 10:00-11:00 a.m. Burial will be in the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donating to . To send condolences visit: www.mccreryandharra.com.
Published in The News Journal on Apr. 12, 2019