Services
McCrery & Harra Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc
3710 Kirkwood Hwy
Wilmington, DE 19808
(302) 478-2204
Calling hours
Tuesday, Apr. 16, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Matthew's Church
901 E. Newport Pike
Newport, DE
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Apr. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Matthew's Church
901 E. Newport Pike
Newport, DE
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marguerite Conomon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marguerite A. Conomon

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Marguerite A. Conomon Obituary
Marguerite A. Conomon

Wilmington - Marguerite A. Conomon passed away on April 7, 2019 at Gilpin Hall.

She was born in Wilmington, DE to the late Edward and Mary Allen. Marguerite was a homemaker.

She was preceded in death by her husband, John Conomon, her daughter, Marjorie Knoll, her brother Edward Allen, her sister Mary Corcoran and her brother-in-law Jerry Conomon. Marguerite is survived by her sons, Jack Conomon (Dottie), Robert Conomon (Bernadette), her sister, Frances Conomon, 12 grandchildren, great- grandchildren, great-great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

The family wishes to thank the staff at Gilpin Hall for their compassionate excellent care that they provided to Marguerite.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Matthew's Church, 901 E. Newport Pike, Newport, DE 19804 where friends may call from 10:00-11:00 a.m. Burial will be in the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donating to . To send condolences visit: www.mccreryandharra.com.
Published in The News Journal on Apr. 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now