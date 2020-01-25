|
Marguerite Agnes Rambo Nichols
Wilmington - Marguerite Agnes Rambo Nichols (nee Kober) passed away on January 23rd after a life filled with love and devotion, inspired by her deep faith in God and life-long commitment to the Catholic Church.
Marge was born and raised in Philadelphia, PA. She graduated from West Philadelphia Catholic Girls' High School in 1957 and the nursing school at Fitzgerald Mercy Hospital in 1960. Marge worked in many roles in her vocation as a nurse, including private duty nursing with the Visiting Nurses Association and the care of TB patients at the Delaware Division of Public Health. Marge also reliably tended to friends and family, especially those in the Eagle Glen neighborhood, where she was often called upon to patch up scrapes, give flu shots, and even deliver a neighbor's baby on occasion.
Marge was predeceased by her parents, Margaret and Harry W. Kober, and her brother Harry J. Kober. It is impossible to communicate the depth of beauty that Marge had in her relationship with her mother who was also her spiritual guide, as well as the unyielding trust that she had for her big brother's guidance.
Many people will miss Marge profoundly, including her beloved husband of 17 years, Robert (Bob) Nichols; her cherished children Tricia Rambo, Debbie Rambo, Maggie Vazquez (Ray), and Paul Rambo; her sister and best friend, Rosemarie Probst (Gary); her treasured grandchildren and great-grandchildren Stephen Shea (Hope), Melissa Ewing (Jeremiah), Sean Pace, Dan Vazquez, Abby Rambo, Liam Ewing, and Ruby Shea. Marge was also blessed with amazing step-children and grandchildren, Christine Jamison (Philip), Catherine Lambert (Bob), Connie Handley (Paul), William Nichols (Michele), and their beautiful children, Shannon, Christopher, Sharron, Danielle, Brennan, Chris, Jade, and Eden. Countless nieces, nephews, and cousins in her large Irish family will also miss Marge incredibly. Marge and Bob also shared their lives and hearts with their fur-babies Daisy (predeceased), Rosie, and Sofia, who are also missing their mommy.
"The best things in life aren't things." Marge embraced this saying whole-heartedly, focusing on living a life of laughter and joy with her loved ones, and celebrating the gift of life that she was given. She would want you to do the same thing. She'd tell you to stop your bickering, quit holding grudges, hold your loved ones close, get a dog or two, pray the rosary, and have faith in God for heaven's sake.
Friends and family are invited to visit at the Doherty Funeral Home, 3200 Limestone Road, Wilmington, DE 19808, on Wednesday, January 29th, 2020 from 5-7 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Our Lady of Fatima Church, 801 N. Dupont Hwy, New Castle, DE 19720 at 11:00 AM on Thursday, January 30th, 2020.
Marge requested that in lieu of flowers that donations be sent to the Society of St. Vincent de Paul, care of Our Lady of Fatima Church (address above) to which she gave countless hours of volunteering.
Published in The News Journal from Jan. 25 to Jan. 26, 2020