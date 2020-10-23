1/1
Marguerite Clark
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marguerite's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marguerite Clark

Wilmington - Marguerite Clark (Nana), age 93, passed away peacefully at home in Wilmington, DE on October 20, 2020, with her loving family at her side.

She was born in Brooklyn, NY to the late Vincent and Giovannina DiNardo, was raised in Nyack, NY and spent the last 49 years in Wilmington, DE. Marguerite was a devoted and active parishioner of Church of the Holy Child for many years, a grandmother-caretaker extraordinaire, an excellent seamstress, and a most generous, helpful, and caring individual. Her home was always open to visitors, and there was always plenty of food from which they could nourish themselves.

Marguerite was predeceased by her husband Thomas J. Clark of 43 years in 1997. She will be sorely missed by her children: Thomas, Alison McGinnis (Ron), Robert (Debra), and Joseph, as well as her grandchildren: Robert Clark Jr. (Tegan), Jessica Dugan (fiance Jason Coombs), Joshua Clark, Gregory Dugan, and Jennifer Clark. She will also be remembered by her two sisters, Theresa Sardone (Frank) and Mary Camobreco (Sonny), along with a host of nieces and nephews.

Family and friends are invited to visit Chandler Funeral Home, 2506 Concord Pike, on Wednesday, October 28, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Church of the Holy Child on Thursday, October 29 at 11:00 a.m. Burial will be at All Saints Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to your favorite charity in her memory. Online condolences can be made at chandlerfuneralhome.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Journal from Oct. 23 to Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
28
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Chandler Funeral Homes & Crematory
Send Flowers
OCT
29
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Church of the Holy Child
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Chandler Funeral Homes & Crematory
2506 Concord Pike
Wilmington, DE 19803
(302) 478-7100
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Chandler Funeral Homes & Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved