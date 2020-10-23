Marguerite Clark
Wilmington - Marguerite Clark (Nana), age 93, passed away peacefully at home in Wilmington, DE on October 20, 2020, with her loving family at her side.
She was born in Brooklyn, NY to the late Vincent and Giovannina DiNardo, was raised in Nyack, NY and spent the last 49 years in Wilmington, DE. Marguerite was a devoted and active parishioner of Church of the Holy Child for many years, a grandmother-caretaker extraordinaire, an excellent seamstress, and a most generous, helpful, and caring individual. Her home was always open to visitors, and there was always plenty of food from which they could nourish themselves.
Marguerite was predeceased by her husband Thomas J. Clark of 43 years in 1997. She will be sorely missed by her children: Thomas, Alison McGinnis (Ron), Robert (Debra), and Joseph, as well as her grandchildren: Robert Clark Jr. (Tegan), Jessica Dugan (fiance Jason Coombs), Joshua Clark, Gregory Dugan, and Jennifer Clark. She will also be remembered by her two sisters, Theresa Sardone (Frank) and Mary Camobreco (Sonny), along with a host of nieces and nephews.
Family and friends are invited to visit Chandler Funeral Home, 2506 Concord Pike, on Wednesday, October 28, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Church of the Holy Child on Thursday, October 29 at 11:00 a.m. Burial will be at All Saints Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to your favorite charity
in her memory. Online condolences can be made at chandlerfuneralhome.com
.