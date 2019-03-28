|
Marguerite M. Bunting
Fenwick Island - Marguerite M. Bunting, age 97, of Fenwick Island died Sunday, March 24, 2019 at home. She was born in Selbyville and was the daughter of the late Raymond and Myrtha (Hudson) McCabe.
She had worked as a clerk at the former Hastings Pharmacy in Selbyville, a member of Salem United Methodist Church and former member of the United Methodist Women and the Selbyville Ladies Club.
She is survived by two daughters, Dawn Bunting of Fenwick Island and Diane Tingle and husband Bud of Selbyville; two brothers, Raymond McCabe Jr. and Robert McCabe; two sisters, Janice Smith and Debbie Clendaniel; two grandchildren, Mark Tingle (Chrissy) and Reid Tingle (Amy); four great-grandchildren, Parker, Sydney, Abby and Andrew.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Preston L. Bunting in 1981 and her sisters, Lorraine Cromer, Neva Lee West and Christine Hudson.
Friends may call at Bishop-Hastings Funeral Home in Selbyville from 12pm-1pm on Monday, April 1. A graveside service at 2pm that day will be at Redmen's Cemetery in Selbyville with Rev. Fred Duncan officiating.
In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to Selbyville Public Library, P.O. Box 739, Selbyville, DE 19975, Selbyville Vol. Fire Co., P.O. Box 88, Selbyville, DE 19975 or The , P.O. Box 5216, Glen Allen, VA 23058-516.
Condolences may be sent by visiting www.bishophastingsfh.com
Published in The News Journal on Mar. 28, 2019