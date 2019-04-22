|
|
Marguerite Rose Grant Strouss
Wilmington - Marguerite Rose Grant Strouss, age 87, died peacefully on April 20th, 2019 in Dover, surrounded by her family.
Maggi, as she was known to her many friends, was born in Providence, RI to the late John C. Grant, Jr. and Florence Sheehan Grant. The Grant family then moved to Wilmington, DE where she graduated from P.S. duPont HS and the University of Delaware. She became a grade school teacher then married her high school sweetheart, Mike Strouss. They went on to raise their children in Chalfonte in north Wilmington.
A devout Catholic, Maggi was very involved with the Church. Over the years, she was an active member of St. John the Beloved, St. Mary Magdalen, and the Church of the Holy Child. While at Holy Child, she was the Director of Religious Education in the 1970s, a CCD teacher, a Eucharistic Minister, a member of the choir and sponsor in the RCIA program. She also was a counselor with the Ministry of Caring.
She is predeceased by her beloved husband, D. Michael Strouss, and son, Robert D. Strouss. Maggi is survived by children Angelina S. Oullette (Doug), Michael Grant Strouss, Mary Strouss Moore, and Kristin Strouss-Peyton; daughter-in-law Shawn Jeter Strouss; brother-in-law Robert S. Strouss (Shirley); grandchildren Christopher Oullette, Christina Moore Osmundson, Derrick Strouss, Michael R Strouss, Devon Strouss, Brian Moore, Amanda Strouss Montgomery, Cody Strouss, Reba Oullette, Skylar Strouss and Jordan Strouss; great-grandchildren Brodie Oullette, Alyssa Strouss and Abby Montgomery, and many nieces and nephews. Maggi leaves behind many dear friends. She has been loved by many over the years because of her love for people and her love for the Lord.
The family would like to thank the compassionate caregivers at State Street Assisted Living in Dover, DE and with Seasons Hospice.
Visitation will be on Tuesday, April 23rd from 6 - 8 PM at McCrery and Harra Funeral Home, 3924 Concord Pike, Wilmington. Mass of Christian Burial will be on Wednesday, April 24th at 11 AM at St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church, 7 Sharpley Rd, Wilmington DE 19803, where visitors may call after 10 AM. Burial to follow at St. Joseph's on the Brandywine Cemetery, Greenville.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Ministry of Caring, 115 E. 14th Street Wilmington, DE 19801 or Seasons Hospice (seasonsfoundation.org).
For online condolences visit: www.mccreryandharra.com
Published in The News Journal on Apr. 22, 2019