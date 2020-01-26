|
Maria A. Wample-Dean
New Castle - Maria A. Wample-Dean, 61, of New Castle, passed away Saturday, January 25, 2020.
Beloved wife of the late Roy M. Wample and the late Frank S. Dean; Devoted mother of Dawn Wample and Kathleen Lahman; Loving grandmother of Carleigh; Dear sister of Joseph F. (Anne) Vannucci; Also survived step son, Jay (Lindy) Dean and his family, as well as many loving nieces and cousins.
Services for Maria were held privately at the request of the family and under the direction of Strano and Feeley Family Funeral Home, 635 Churchmans Road in Newark. For directions or to send an online condolence visit www.stranofeeley.com.
Published in The News Journal from Jan. 26 to Jan. 27, 2020