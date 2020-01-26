Services
Strano and Feeley Family Funeral Home
635 Churchmans Road
Newark, DE 19702
(302) 731-5459
Resources
More Obituaries for Maria Wample-Dean
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maria A. Wample-Dean

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Maria A. Wample-Dean Obituary
Maria A. Wample-Dean

New Castle - Maria A. Wample-Dean, 61, of New Castle, passed away Saturday, January 25, 2020.

Beloved wife of the late Roy M. Wample and the late Frank S. Dean; Devoted mother of Dawn Wample and Kathleen Lahman; Loving grandmother of Carleigh; Dear sister of Joseph F. (Anne) Vannucci; Also survived step son, Jay (Lindy) Dean and his family, as well as many loving nieces and cousins.

Services for Maria were held privately at the request of the family and under the direction of Strano and Feeley Family Funeral Home, 635 Churchmans Road in Newark. For directions or to send an online condolence visit www.stranofeeley.com.

STRANO & FEELEY FAMILY FUNERAL HOME

(302) 731-5459
Published in The News Journal from Jan. 26 to Jan. 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Maria's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -