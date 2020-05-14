Maria Gloria Palalay
Maria Gloria Palalay

Newark - Maria Gloria Palalay, age 82, surrounded by her family, passed peacefully in her home in Newark, Delaware on 13 May 2020. Born in Laoag City, Ilocos Norte, Philippines she became a U.S. Citizen January 26, 1972 in Honolulu, Hawaii, and had a phenomenal and illustrious career raising her three children: Dennis, Heidi, and Noel (Died December 1994). She is the daughter of the Honorable Agripino Santos (Mayor of Laoag 1933-1942) and Pantaleona Lagpacan Santos.

Maria was a member of the Filipino Cultural Dance Troupe, "Saniata Ti Amianan" or Jewel of the North which toured the United States from 1964-1965, which is when Maria and Salvador met for the first time after months of letter writing. Her generosity was lavish, her strength, boundless and her love was infinite with the Lord and for all of her family. Many would always compliment Auntie Mary about her Filipino cooking, but very quietly of course, as not to upset their own matriarchal lineage. A woman of great faith and a Franciscan, she always demonstrated a life of service, humility, peacemaking, contemplation, and collegiality even before she became a Franciscan. We will celebrate her legacy and her life by continuing, daily to live in her faith and work she modeled and exemplified in everything she did!

Maria is survived by her loving husband, Salvador Palalay and they would have celebrated their 55th wedding anniversary this summer on July 18th 2020. She is also survived by her son, Dennis and his wife Casey, and their six children: Mellissa, Kyle, David (Rachel), Luke, Kamaha'o, and Kawai. Maria is also survived by her beautiful daughter, Heidi and her wife Christina, and the twins, Kona and Bowie.

Services were private. To send an online condolence, visit www.stranofeeley.com

Published in The News Journal from May 14 to May 17, 2020.
