Maria Grazia (Grace) Rizzo
Wilmington, DE - Maria Grazia (Grace) Rizzo, age 100, of Wilmington, passed away on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at Foulk Manor South.
Grace was born in Trieste, Italy, daughter of the late Nicolo Furlan and Lazzara Nordio Furlan. She earned her Doctorate in Chemistry from the University of Bologna on February 28, 1948.
Grace was a beloved wife and mother. She was a member of several associations.
She is preceded in death by her loving husband Alessandro Rizzo, MD who passed in 2002. She is survived by her sons; Marco Rizzo, MD, PhD. of Boston, MA and Carlo Rizzo of New York, NY and her daughter, Louise (Rizzo) Tuschak of Wilmington, DE.
Services will be private.
