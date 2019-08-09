|
|
Maria Irena (Yasinsky) Murowany
Greenville - Maria Irena (Yasinsky) Murowany passed away on May 13, 2019 at her home in Greenville, Delaware. She was born in Stanislawów, Poland (now Ukraine) on January 25, 1932, as a displaced person, she immigrated to America in 1948 and became a naturalized citizen. She met the love of her life (and future husband), Anthony Murowany in Millville, NJ while attending Mass at her brother-in-law's church, the Ukrainian Orthodox Church. Maria and Anthony were married shortly thereafter and were married for over 65 years until his death on November 15, 2016.
Maria Yasinsky Murowany graduated magna cum laude from the Philadelphia Musical Academy (now University of the Arts) in 1971 and sat on the board of her cherished teaching institution for decades. She had a great passion for the arts and was very charitable not only to up and coming young artists and musicians but to forgotten composers both in her native country (Ukraine) and in her beloved America.
She is survived by her son, Mark Anthony Murowany, and his wife, Rose Bruckner Murowany, of Wilmington, Delaware.
She is also survived by her daughter, Christine Murowany-Hidell, and her husband, Timothy Brock Hidell (of Wilmington, Delaware and Dallas, Texas), and their four sons: (i) Timothy Brock Hidell, Jr. and his wife, Ashlee Reed Hidell, and their three beautiful children: Timothy Brock Hidell, III, Robert Marshal Hidell and Margot Mifflin Hidell, of Henlopen Acres, Rehoboth Beach, Delaware; (ii) Anthony Murowany Hidell (his grandfather's namesake) and his wife, Jessica Spring Hidell, and their two adorable sons: Henry Anthony Hidell and Guy Gibson Hidell of Chadds Ford, PA; (iii) Nicholas Gelemey Hidell and his new bride, Emily Ross Hidell, of Del Mar, CA; and (iv) H. Arthur Robinson Hidell of Wilmington Delaware.
Vichnaya Pamyat! Eternal is Her Memory!
Private burial of her remains will be at the St. Andrew Cemetery at the Ukrainian Orthodox Church in South Bound Brook, NJ.
A musical celebration of her life in voice, opera and the arts will be held at noon on August 17, 2019 at the Wilmington Music School located at 4101 N. Washington Street, Wilmington, DE.
To send online condolences and see a fuller obituary, please visit www.ChandlerFuneralhome.com.
Published in The News Journal on Aug. 9, 2019