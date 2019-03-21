|
Maria Kountourzis
Wilmington - Maria S. Kountourzis, 87, passed away on March 7th, 2019. She started and formerly owned Grecian Delights at Booth's Corner Farmer's Market, Boothwyn, PA. She was heavily involved in Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church ever since she came to America back in 1948. She served in the choir for many of her younger years, was a member of the Philoptochos for over 40 years, was involved in the Daughters of Penelope and was most recently a member of the Young at Heart. In her leisure time she enjoyed knitting, crocheting, bowling, playing cards with the girls and spending time with her family.
Maria is survived by her son, George (Suzanne); grandchildren, Adam (Emily), Katie (Myron), and Alex; great-grandson, Mason; and brother, Nick Metaxotos. She was preceded in death by her husband, Konstantinos; her son, Emmanuel; and her brother, Phillip Metaxotos.
A visitation will be held at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church (808 N. Broom St, Wilmington, DE) on Saturday, March 23, 2019 from 9:00 - 10:00 am. Services begin at 10:00 am. Interment will follow at Lombardy Cemetery (1611 Concord Pike, Wilmington, DE). Condolences may be sent online through mccreryandharra.com.
Published in The News Journal from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2019