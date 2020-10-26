Maria "Mary" Morgera
New Castle - Maria "Mary" Morgera, age 93, passed away on Sunday, October 25, 2020, in the company of family. A devoted wife, mother of 4, grandmother of 9, and great grandmother of 7, she left to be reunited with departed kin and the many friends and acquaintances who had enjoyed her engaging smile and vivacious personality.
Mary retired from employment in cafeterias at Eisenberg Elementary and William Penn High School. She was a long-time member of Holy Spirit parish, a founding member of their Sodality and a major contributor to all bazaars and other fund-raising activities. Mary enjoyed producing crafts, particularly plastic/yarn needle treasures that adorn and clutter the homes of family (and anyone that would accept her prolific artwork). She spent her leisure searching word finds and her passion, 500 rummy. Mary most often won versus her children, Bernadette Guider (Tom), James Morgera (Beth), Theresa Fox (Mark), and Johanna Bissinger (Andy), and her grandchildren, Jonathan, Catherine and Justin Guider; Jim and John Morgera; Kevin Fox; Jessica and Dan Bissinger and Nancy Hayes, but soothed their egos by feeding them from the wonderful output of her stove.
Mary and her husband enjoyed the friends they made at the Rosehill Senior Center, and benefited greatly from the care of the staff and fond relationships made there. The family would like to express heartfelt thanks to the caregiving angels and entire staff of Sunrise Senior Living Wilmington, whose compassionate care enriched the last year of her life under extraordinary circumstances.
Mary was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Frank; parents, Teresa and Gennaro Gloria; brothers, Tony and Joey Gloria; and sister, Lucy Amodio.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, services and interment will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mary's memory to Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 12 Winder Road, New Castle, DE 19720.
