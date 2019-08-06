|
|
Maria "Sissy" Reinholz
Wilmington - Maria "Sissy" Reinholz passed away on August 3, 2019 surrounded by her family.
Maria was born in Wilmington, DE to the late Nicola and Carmeline Capriotti, and had an older brother, Domenic. She graduated from St. Hedwig's High School and afterwards worked at Hercules Incorporated where she soon met her husband. Over her career, she was an office manager for several local companies. Her favorite interests were baking, cooking and spending time with her family.
Maria was a member of St. Matthews Catholic Church. She was a devoted wife and mother, and is survived by her husband of 51 years, Louis J. Reinholz, Sr., her sons, Dr. Louis J. Reinholz, Jr. and Christopher M. Reinholz and his wife Kristi.
Friends may call on Thursday August 8, 2019 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the McCrery & Harra Funeral Home, 3710 Kirkwood Highway, Wilmington, DE 19808. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, August 9, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Matthew's Catholic Church 907 E. Newport Pike, Wilmington, DE 19804.
Published in The News Journal from Aug. 6 to Aug. 7, 2019