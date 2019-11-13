|
|
Wilmington, DE - Maria Rotter, age 91, of Wilmington, DE passed away at Seasons Hospice on November 11, 2019 surrounded by loving family. Born in Yugoslavia, she was the daughter of the late Julia (Zhupan) and Johann Dietz. Maria immigrated to the United States in 1952 with her husband, Rudolf, and son, Rudolf Peter, then, only 3 years old. She worked as a factory worker in the textile industry in addition to raising her children.
She was a founding member of the St. John the Beloved Parish. Her faith was an integral part of her life. Her greatest joys were the 55-year love story she and Rudolf shared, and the love and faith with which she raised her children. Maria shared that love and faith with anyone who came in contact with her.
Maria had a great love of the outdoors and took great pride in her numerous vegetable and flower gardens, having won yard of the month several times. She also enjoyed crocheting, knitting, creating beautiful afghans and blankets, walking, shopping, and especially family vacations at Wildwood Crest and Orlando, FL. She hosted many holiday dinners, but the most memorable were the regular Sunday afternoon barbecues when grandchildren were playing whiffle ball in the backyard or kickball in the circle.
Maria was the matriarch of a large and loving family that included 3 children, 9 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. Her greatest pride and joy came from spending time with her family (husband, children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and extended family).
At 4'10," "Oma" was a force to be reckoned with, as evidenced by her journey at the age of 22 through Eastern Europe, East Germany, and West Germany to cross the Atlantic to the United States, providing better opportunities for her family. Oma will be truly missed and always loved by many.
Maria was predeceased in 2003 by both her husband, Rudolf, and her son, Rudolf Peter.
She is survived by her daughters, Rosemarie Metcalfe (James), of Bear, and Anna Maria Rotter (Richard Tomlinson) of Wilmington; her daughter-in-law, Kathleen Rotter of Florida; nine grandchildren, Rudolf Rotter, Jr. (Amanda), Kathleen Fitzpatrick (Timothy), Kristina Kern (Douglas), John Rotter (Laura), Kimberly Rotter (Dominic Ciaraldi), Maria Metcalfe, Steven Rotter (Ivy), James Metcalfe III (Cara), and Elizabeth Metcalfe; and her great grandchildren; Caitlyn, Connor, Brian, Carolyn, Declan, Timothy, Isabelle, Reilly, Ethan, Casey, William, Ethan and Thomas.
A visitation will be held at Mealey Funeral Home, 2509 Limestone Rd., Wilmington, DE 19808 on November 19, 2019 at from 9:30 AM to 11 AM. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:30 AM at St. John the Beloved Church, 907 Milltown Road, Wilmington, DE 19808. Burial will follow at All Saints Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to Season Hospice or St. John the Beloved Church. Condolences may be made by visiting www.mealeyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The News Journal from Nov. 13 to Nov. 18, 2019