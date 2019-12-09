|
|
Marian E. Manning
Wilmington - Marian, age 85, passed away December 7, 2019 at her home.
Marian was predeceased by her husband, Cliff and her son, Wayne.
She is survived by her children, Kathleen Lewis (Mark), Michael Manning and Kimberly Drevas.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend the service on Thurs. Dec. 12, 2019 at 11 am at Elsmere Presbyterian Church, 606 New Rd, Wilm, DE 19805. Friends may call at the church from 10-11. Interment will be private. For a full obituary, please see our website, delawarefuneral.com
302-994-9614
Published in The News Journal from Dec. 9 to Dec. 11, 2019