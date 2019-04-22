Services
Viewing
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Mother UAME Church
701 E. 5 th Street
Wilmington, DE
Service
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Mother UAME Church
701 E. 5th Street
Wilmington, DE
1932 - 2019
Marian Garrett Obituary
Marian Garrett

- - Marian Garrett, age 87 departed this life on April 9, 2019.

She leaves to cherish her memory her husband Josiah (Joe) Garrett, Jr. sons, Art(Georgia) and Michael T. Garrett; 1 grandson, Sean Garrett,

1 brother, 4 sisters, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and loving friends.

Service will be held on Tuesday April 23, 2019, Mother UAME Church, 701 E. 5th St. Wilm., DE Viewing 9-11 am Service, 11 am Interment Gracelawn Cemetery.

Arrangements by Bell Funeral Home www.bellfh.com
Published in The News Journal on Apr. 22, 2019
