Marian Garrett
- - Marian Garrett, age 87 departed this life on April 9, 2019.
She leaves to cherish her memory her husband Josiah (Joe) Garrett, Jr. sons, Art(Georgia) and Michael T. Garrett; 1 grandson, Sean Garrett,
1 brother, 4 sisters, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and loving friends.
Service will be held on Tuesday April 23, 2019, Mother UAME Church, 701 E. 5th St. Wilm., DE Viewing 9-11 am Service, 11 am Interment Gracelawn Cemetery.
Arrangements by Bell Funeral Home www.bellfh.com
Published in The News Journal on Apr. 22, 2019