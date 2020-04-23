|
Marian J. Santo
Ocean View - Marian Joan Santo, 91, of Ocean View, DE (formerly of Newark), passed away on April 15, 2020. Born October 4, 1928 to the late Richard and Mary (Maher) Haggerty in Connecticut. Marian worked as a telephone operator and ran a home daycare. She was preceded in death by her husband William and daughter Marian L. Santo. She is survived by her children Joan (Ed) Dolan, William Santo, Victor Santo, Blaine Santo, Linda (Randy) Denney, and Shelley (Richie) Sapp. Grandchildren Jackie Horsey, Heather Santo, Terri Parsons, James & Steven Denney, Jesse, Cody, Riley, & Brodie Sapp; and 9 great-grandchildren.
Published in The News Journal from Apr. 23 to Apr. 26, 2020