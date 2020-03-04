|
Marian K. Holson
Georgetown - Marian Keeler Holson was born on May 24, 1928 to the late Emerson and Mary (Landis) Keeler. She passed away on March 3, 2020 at the age of 91. Marian was predeceased by her parents, her loving husband of 65 years, Crawford B. 'Dick' Holson and her son, William R. 'Bill' Holson.
During her long life Marian enjoyed reading, doing crosswords, Sudokus, and knitting- everyone got a Christmas stocking. In the past she could frequently be found raking pine needles and picking up pine cones. Time spent with her family was always enjoyed. Marian was a long time member of Grace Church, a member of the church choir, a treasurer of her Sunday school class and a past member of the Order of the Eastern Star. Marian was retired from Wilmington Trust Company.
Left behind are daughters, Shirley Hitchens (Bill), Mary Walls (Tony); a sister, Polly McCabe; and a brother, Ed Keeler (Judy); her grandchildren include, Billy Savage (Leslie), Joy McBride (Mike), Scott Hitchens (Melissa), Rob Holson (Nicole), Karen Walls (Alec), and Carla Walls (Kenny). Nana's great-grandchildren are Parker Savage, Zach Savage, and Riley McBride. She also leaves behind several nephews and a niece.
Special thanks to her loving caregivers, Lisa, Brianna, Betty, Lana, Wendy, and Amy. Thanks also to the staff at Harrison House.
A funeral service will be held on Sunday, March 8, 2020 at 2pm in the chapel of Short Funeral Services, 609 E. Market St., Georgetown, DE 19947, where friends may call after 1 pm. Interment services will follow at Union Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers donations in Marian's memory can be made to: Grace Methodist Church, 7 S. King St., Georgetown, DE 19947 or Delaware Hospice, 100 Patriots Way, Milford, DE 19963.
Published in The News Journal from Mar. 4 to Mar. 6, 2020