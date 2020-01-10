Services
Memorial service
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
3:00 PM
Chapel at Cathedral Cemetery
2400 Lancaster, Avenue
Wilmington, DE
Marian Lillian Santo

Marian Lillian Santo Obituary
Marian Lillian Santo

Newark - Marian Lillian Santo, age 67, of Newark, DE, passed away on Monday, January 6, 2020.

A memorial committal service will be held at 3 pm on Wednesday, January 22, 2020, in the Chapel at Cathedral Cemetery, 2400 Lancaster, Avenue, Wilmington, DE.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Marian's memory to the , 30 East 33rd Street, New York, NY 10016.

To view the full obituary and sign guest book, visit: spicermullikin.com

SPICER-MULLIKIN FUNERAL HOMES &

CREMATORY

302-368-9500
Published in The News Journal from Jan. 10 to Jan. 12, 2020
