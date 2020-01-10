|
Marian Lillian Santo
Newark - Marian Lillian Santo, age 67, of Newark, DE, passed away on Monday, January 6, 2020.
A memorial committal service will be held at 3 pm on Wednesday, January 22, 2020, in the Chapel at Cathedral Cemetery, 2400 Lancaster, Avenue, Wilmington, DE.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Marian's memory to the , 30 East 33rd Street, New York, NY 10016.
