|
|
Marian Louise Lavin
Wilmington - On September 27th, after 92 years of life, the Lord called Marian Louise Lavin, our beloved mother, grandmother, and great grandmother home to heaven. She lived a long, full life and impacted everyone's life who knew her.
Marian was born on January 21, 1927 in Eddystone, PA. She graduated from Eddystone High School in 1944 and from Chester Hospital School for Nurses in 1947 and went on to complete a post graduate course of study in Pediatric Nursing. During this time, she met the love of her life, James Lavin who affectionately called her "Sarge". They enjoyed a 44 year marriage and were blessed with 5 children, 9 grandchildren (one whom they raised as their daughter), and 9 great grandchildren.
In between raising 6 children, Marian continued to pursue her career in nursing part time working at the Kutz Home and at Delaware Preschool. She loved caring for others and truly enjoyed her work. She created bonds with her patients and everyone that she worked with. In her free time, Marian loved spending time with her family, attending sporting events of her children and then grandchildren, reading, volunteering in the church and community, attending Bible studies, sewing, knitting, and watching the Eagles and Penn State. Marian was quick-witted and had an unforgettable sense of humor. She was such a strong and Godly woman and never lost her faith even when faced with unbearable losses. She loved the Lord, her family and friends and will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Marian was preceded in death by her mother, Gladys; husband, James; daughter, Denise; sister, Doris; brother, Sonny; and son in law, Tim.
Left to cherish her memory are son David and wife Debra; daughter Donna; son, Daniel; and daughter Diane and husband Chris; granddaughter Erin (whom she raised as a daughter) and husband, Isaac; grandchildren, Sean, Ryan, Kelly, Megan, Matthew, Brent, Drew, and Rachel. Marian also leaves behind her faithful furry companion, Mattie.
Funeral Services will be privately held. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Breakfast Mission located at 110 Poplar St, Wilmington, DE 19801 or Faithful Friends located at 12 Germay Dr, Wilmington, DE 19804.
For online condolences visit:
www.mccreryandharra.com
Published in The News Journal on Oct. 1, 2019