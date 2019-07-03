|
Marian W. Purcell
Charlotte, NC - Marian W. Purcell of Charlotte, NC formerly Newark, DE passed away May 13, 2019 Age 94.
Marian was born in Philadelphia, PA to the late H.C.J and Marian (Shoemaker) Werner.
Marian was preceded in death by James E. Russell (first husband), then by Thomas R. Purcell (second husband) and granddaughter Kimberly S. Honaker.
She is survived by her beloved children Linda A. Jones (Chuck), James E. Russell Jr. (Colleen) and Garland H. Russell, grandchildren Stanley C. Sheldon III (Jane), Beth Ann Russell and Laura Stricker (Matt); great-grandchildren Tanner Honaker, Colby Honaker, Isabella Stricker and Ryan Stricker.
After retiring from Xerox Corporation and Arlon Corporation Marian remain active by spending time reading, gardening, art and ceramic classes, traveling especially with family and friends. She also was very active in Union United Methodist Church food closet, candy making and other activities.
Memorial service will be held Saturday July 20, 2019 at 12:30 at Union United Methodist Church, 345 School Bell Rd., Bear, DE 19701. Luncheon and fellowship immediately following the service.
In lieu of flowers Marian's wishes for contribution in her name to Union United Methodist Church building fund to the above address.
Published in The News Journal on July 3, 2019