Marian "Mario" Wiktorowicz
Wilmington - Marian "Mario" Wiktorowicz, age 74, passed away on Sunday, September 13, 2020 with his loving family by his side.
Born in Lodz, Poland, Mario was the son of the late Izidor and Zofia (Pajonk) Wiktorowicz. While in Poland, he served his country in the Polish Military. Mario was a plumber who worked for many years for Calfo and Haight, Inc. before retiring from Merit Mechanical Co., Inc. in 2010.
Mario was a member of the Defiance Athletic Association, where he enjoyed spending time with friends. He was also a member of the West End Rod and Gun Club.
Family was the center of Mario's world. He enjoyed spending time with his family and grandchildren. His grandchildren were his pride and joy and he loved going to all of their sporting events.
In his leisure time, Mario loved taking care of his beloved Koi fish. He also loved tinkering and creating and repurposing from old and broken items to create collectibles and furniture.
Mario is survived by his beloved wife of 50 years, Krystine (Wolanski) Wiktorowicz; his daughter, Ania Castagna (EJ); his son, Michael Wiktorowicz (Heather); his grandchildren, Sean, Sydney, Mikey and Gabriella; and his sister, Kazia Michalski (Wokciech).
A Catholic funeral service will be held at 10:00 AM on Tuesday, September 22 at Doherty Funeral Home, 3200 Limestone Rd., Wilmington, DE 19808. Interment will follow at Cathedral Cemetery.
Mario's family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to Dr. Criner's team at the Temple Lung Center, whose care gave Mario these last 6 ½ years and the Christiana Hospital Medical Intensive Care Unit.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Gift of Life, 401 N. 3rd St., Philadelphia, PA 19103; Five Points Fire Co., 209 S. Maryland Ave., Wilmington, DE 19804; or Elsmere Fire Co., 1107 Kirkwood Highway, Elsmere, DE 19805.
