Mariana A. McGonigal
Milton, DE - Mariana A. McGonigal, age 94, of Milford Place, Milford, DE, formerly of Wilmington, passed on to be with her Lord surrounded by her daughters on Thursday, May 2, 2019. Mariana was a homemaker, kindergarten aide, professional babysitter, seamstress, and crocheted and tatted beautiful pieces.
Mariana was predeceased by her husband of 58 years, Charles James McGonigal. She is survived by her daughters Mary K. Hall (Robert) of Milton, DE and Leonor A. Dean (Miles) of Raleigh, NC. She is also survived by 4 grandchildren Shannon Barbour of Raleigh, NC; Courtney Apple of Wendell, NC; Rob (Mandy) of Newark, DE; and Peter of Milton, DE. Mariana was born on the Portuguese Island of Terceira, Azores. She met her husband there when he was serving at the U.S. Lajes Air Base, located on her island, during WWII. After marrying, they moved to New Jersey and then Delaware.
She enjoyed many friendships with fellow worshippers from Christ United Methodist Church and St. Barnabas Episcopal Church.
A funeral service will be held on Sunday, May 5 at 3 pm at the McCrery & Harra Funeral Home, 3710 Kirkwood Highway, Wilmington, DE 19808 where friends are invited for visitation beginning at 2 pm. Interment will be private.
The family wishes to thank the compassionate staffs of Milford Place, BayHealth, Sussex Hospital, Harrison House of Georgetown and Vitas Hospice for their wonderful care of their mother.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Mariana's name to Home of the Brave Foundation Inc., 6632 Sharps Rd., Milford, DE 19963, an organization that provides housing and support services to homeless veterans. www.mccreryandharra.com
Published in The News Journal from May 3 to May 4, 2019