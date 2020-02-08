|
|
Marianna DiFrancesco Freilich
Wilmington, DE - Marianna DiFrancesco Freilich, 65, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, February 6, 2020.
Marianna was born in Wilmington on December 5, 1954, daughter of the late John C. and Mary Ann (Frabizzio) DiFrancesco. A graduate of Padua Academy and the University of Delaware, she began her occupational career as a site trainer with Finley Corporation, followed by 10 years as a training officer with WSFS and lastly as a training administrator with the State of Delaware, where she earned the Delaware Award for Heroism and eventually retired after 20 years of service. Marianna was a faithful member of St. Anthony of Padua Parish and took great pride and enjoyment in her Italian heritage, as well as always encouraging others to take pride in their respective heritages. She was an excellent cook and baker, enjoyed decorating and took great pride in the appearance of her home, loved animals (especially her beloved cats Cleo and Chloe), and enjoyed shopping. She had exceptional taste in television shows and movies. Marianna was always happy to speak her mind and never shied away from hard discussions.
Marianna will be dearly missed by her loving husband of 26 years, Barry Freilich; her son, Seth Freilich; her daughter, Lauren Kincade, husband, Jeff and their children, Jase and Janice; her brother, John DiFrancesco and wife, Jeanne; and her beloved Frabizzio and DiFrancesco family members.
Family and friends are invited to visit at the Doherty Funeral Home, 3200 Limestone Road, Pike Creek on Wednesday, February 12 from 9:00-10:30AM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Anthony of Padua Church, 9th & DuPont Streets, Wilmington at 11:30AM, immediately followed by interment in Cathedral Cemetery, 2400 Lancaster Avenue, Wilmington.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests donations in memory of Marianna to St. Anthony of Padua Parish, 901 N. DuPont St., Wilm., DE 19805 or Faithful Friends, 12 Germay Dr., Wilm., DE 19804 (www.faithfulfriends.us).
To offer condolences, visit www.dohertyfh.com 302.999.8277
Published in The News Journal from Feb. 8 to Feb. 11, 2020