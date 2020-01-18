Services
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
11:00 AM
Marianne Houston Teed Obituary
Marianne Houston Teed

New Castle - Marianne Houston Teed, age 86, of New Castle, DE, passed away peacefully on Friday, January 17, 2020.

She was the daughter of the late James D. Houston, Sr. and Margaret B. (DeGraw) Houston. Marianne attended Goldey-Beacom College where she met her future husband, George W. Teed, Sr. She worked for DuPont and retired from Avon Products, Inc.

Marianne was a devoted member of Asbury United Methodist Church, where she volunteered with the Food Closet Ministry. Active in her community, she was a member of the Howard J. Weston Senior Center and several women's groups and sororities.

Marianne enjoyed her time with her family, especially at her summer home in Slaughter Beach, where she preserved her memories by scrap booking. She also enjoyed traveling and cruising with her husband and friends. Marianne was loved by family and friends, including her husband's family, and was affectionately considered as a "sister" to her sisters-in-law.

In addition to her parents, Marianne was preceded in death by her son, George W. "Willy" Teed, Jr. and her twin brothers, James D. Houston, Jr. and William E. Houston. She is survived by her beloved husband of 67 years, George W. Teed, Sr.; daughters, Barbara T. Gillespie (David) of Lincoln, DE, and Georganne M. Lally (Francis) of Newark; son, Kenneth J. Teed of Edmonton, KY; daughter-in-law, Tracey L. Teed; 5 grandchildren, David A. Gillespie, Jr. (Kristen), Kristian D. Gillespie, Joshua W. Teed, Caitlin M. Lally, Alexa N.H. Teed; and 3 great grandchildren, Logan A., Gavyn L. and Danyka E. Gillespie.

A visitation for family and friends will be held from 10 am until 11 am on Thursday, January 23, 2020, at Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home, 1000 N. DuPont Parkway, New Castle, DE, where a funeral service will begin at 11 am. Interment will follow in Gracelawn Memorial Park, 2220 N. DuPont Parkway, New Castle, DE.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Marianne's memory may be made to Asbury United Methodist Church Food Closet, 300 E. Basin Road, New Castle, DE 19720.

