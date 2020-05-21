Marianne Lyons Thompson
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Marianne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marianne Lyons Thompson

Hockessin - Marianne Lyons Thompson, age 91, of Hockessin, Delaware, passed away on, May 18, 2020.

She was born in 1928, in Dallas, Texas, the daughter of the late Bridget (Brennan) and Thomas J. Lyons.

An only child, she grew up in Dallas, Fort Worth, and Little Rock as her father propelled the family across Texas and Arkansas while working for the Sinclair Oil Company. Her father's tall tales of dinosaurs and the search for oil in the American Southwest made her think of becoming a geologist when she grew up. In the chaotic waning years of World War II at Mount St. Mary's Academy in Little Rock, she became a founding member of a secret society of vivacious young women known as "The Torchy Ten" (you know who you are!). At Little Rock Junior College, she fell in love with classmate Jerry Jefferson Thompson, a recently returned Navy bombardier. They soon married and began raising a family. In the early 1950s their house rang with music as Marianne loved to jitterbug and cha-cha. Jerry called her Terpsichore, his goddess of dance. She was by turns an artist (oils and pastels), a gardener, a voracious reader, an avid bridge player, a purveyor of fine Southern food, and the patient mother of three obstreperous children.

She died peacefully at home on Monday, May 18, 2020. Not all the dreams came true, but her heart was strong to the end.

She is survived by her son, Jerry (Bette) Thompson of Sechelt, British Columbia, her two daughters, Althea (Don) Hayes, of Hockessin, Delaware, and Megan Phillips of Wilmington, Delaware, and five grandchildren - Ali Thompson of Vancouver, British Columbia; Bridget Hayes of Boston, Massachusetts; Karen and Colleen Hayes of Harrisonburg, Virginia; Amy Davis of Newark, Delaware; and two great grandchildren: Taylor and Madison Davis.

In addition to her parents, Marianne was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry, and by an infant son, Thomas Timothy Thompson.

No service by request. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the charity of your choice.

For online condolences, please visit Chandlerfuneralhome.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Journal from May 21 to May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Chandler Funeral Homes and Crematory
7230 Lancaster Pike
Hockessin, DE 19707
302-239-6854
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved