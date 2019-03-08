Services
Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home - Newark
121 W. Park Place
Newark, DE 19711
(302) 368-9500
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home - Newark
121 W. Park Place
Newark, DE 19711
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home - Newark
121 W. Park Place
Newark, DE 19711
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marianne Poole
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marianne Poole

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Marianne Poole Obituary
Marianne Poole

Bear - Marianne Poole, age 86, of Bear, DE passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 6, 2019.

A visitation for family and friends will be held from 10 am until 11 am on Monday, March 11, 2019, at Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home, 121 West Park Place, Newark, DE, where a funeral service will begin at 11 am. Interment will follow be held privately.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Marianne's memory to , Delaware Chapter, 100 W. 10th Street, Suite 209, Wilmington, DE 19801.

To view the full obituary and sign guest book, visit: spicermullikin.com

SPICER-MULLIKIN FUNERAL HOMES &

CREMATORY

302-328-2213
Published in The News Journal on Mar. 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home - Newark
Download Now