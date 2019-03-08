|
|
Marianne Poole
Bear - Marianne Poole, age 86, of Bear, DE passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 6, 2019.
A visitation for family and friends will be held from 10 am until 11 am on Monday, March 11, 2019, at Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home, 121 West Park Place, Newark, DE, where a funeral service will begin at 11 am. Interment will follow be held privately.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Marianne's memory to , Delaware Chapter, 100 W. 10th Street, Suite 209, Wilmington, DE 19801.
To view the full obituary and sign guest book, visit: spicermullikin.com
SPICER-MULLIKIN FUNERAL HOMES &
CREMATORY
302-328-2213
Published in The News Journal on Mar. 8, 2019