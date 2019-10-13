Services
Corleto-Latina Funeral Home and Crematory
808 N. Union Street
Wilmington, DE 19805
(302) 273-8508
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Anthony of Padua Church
901 N. DuPont St.
Wilmington, DE
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Anthony of Padua Church
901 N. DuPont St.
Wilmington, DE
Hockessin - Marie passed away peacefully at home on October 11, 2019. She was born in Wilmington DE, the daughter of Nicolas and Elizabeth Casapulla. She was a member of St. Anthony of Padua Church. Marie was predeceased by her husband, Peter, and grandson, John Michael Wingfield. She is survived by her daughter Nancy and son Paul (Susan). Her grandchildren: Meggan Klimek (Jason), Maria Murphy, Benjamin Panico (Christy) and Nick Panico (Megan); her 4 great-grandchildren: Finn and Nola Murphy, Leon Klimek, and Ava Lee Panico; sisters Lolly Marini and Barbara Petrucci. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, October 18th at 11am at St. Anthony of Padua Church, 901 N. DuPont St. Wilm., DE 19805. Visitation is from 10 to 11am at Church. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Anthony of Padua Church. To send an online condolence visit corletolatinafuneralhome.com
Published in The News Journal from Oct. 13 to Oct. 16, 2019
