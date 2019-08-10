Services
Mealey Funeral Homes & Crematory
2509 Limestone Rd
Wilmington, DE 19808
(302) 654-3005
Graveside service
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
12:30 PM
All Saints Cemetery
6001 Kirkwood Hwy
Wilmington, DE
Resources
Marie A. Stroik

Marie A. Stroik Obituary
Marie A. Stroik

Wilmington - Marie A. Stroik, 87 of Wilmington, DE passed away on Thursday, August 8, 2019 at Caraway Manor in Elkton, MD.

Marie was born in Quakertown, PA, the daughter of the late Stanley and Christine (Ziara) Perkoski. She was a homemaker to her three children. Marie was predeceased by her husband, Robert H. Stroik.

Marie is survived by her sons, Robert, Jr. "Bob" and his wife, Eileen of Newark, DE and Richard Stroik of New Jersey; her daughter, Candy Robinson of Tannersville, PA; six grandchildren; her sisters Rita Bahler, Stella Baker, Flossy Oppelt; her brothers, Lenny, Richard, and Stanley "Buster" Perkoski; and her loving neighbor who watched over her, Ellen.

A graveside service will be held on Monday August 12 at 12:30 P.M at All Saints Cemetery, 6001 Kirkwood Hwy. Wilmington, DE 19808. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. John the Beloved Catholic Church, 907 Milltown Road, Wilmington, DE 19808. Online condolences may be made at mealeyfuneralhomes.com
Published in The News Journal on Aug. 10, 2019
