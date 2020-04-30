Marie A. WallsGlen Mills - Marie Agnes Donahue Walls, age 84, of Glen Mills, PA, formerly of Wilmington, passed away on Monday, April 27, 2020.Born in Wilmington, Marie was the daughter of the late Marie (Campbell) and Robert F. Donahue, Sr. and was a graduate of P.S. DuPont High School. While still in high school Marie met the love of her life, Jim (a/k/a Slim; a/k/a Sonny) Walls. They were married and had ten children.Marie was very interested in genealogy and spent many years researching, traveling, and authoring several genealogy books for family and friends. Several of her books can be found in the Hagley Museum, the Delaware Historical Society, and the Delaware Archives in Dover. She loved spending time with people and would just light up when in a crowd spending time celebrating anything with those she loved and held dear. However, no one could light up her face like her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Marie and Jim enjoyed many a cruise on their own and with their loved ones. She loved crafting and not only cross stitched a Christmas stocking for each grandchild and great grandchild, but also crocheted many blankets which are cherished by her family. Marie also loved playing bridge and was always one of the first ones on the dance floor for any type of dancing, especially, line dancing.Marie was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 64 years, Jim, their infant daughter Mary Walls, and her brother Robert F. Donahue, Jr. She is survived by her children Robert, James (Gail), Diane Bacigalupi, Denise Budischak (Joe), Ray (Marcie), Walt (Jenny), Michael (Tracey), Kathy Kempski (Tony), and Marybeth Schaefer (Bill), all of Wilmington, her 20 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister Terry Hambright (Steve), her brother's wife, Joanne Donahue, and many nieces and nephews.A gathering of remembrance will be held at a later date so that family and friends will have time to share in their love and memories of Marie.In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to St. John the Beloved Church, Athletic Association, 907 Milltown Road, Wilmington, DE 19808.Doherty Funeral Home302-999-8277To offer condolences, visit: