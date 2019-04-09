|
|
Marie D. Autodore
Wilmington - Marie D. Autodore (nee Guarracino), age 80 of Wilmington, DE passed away on March 30, 2019. Born and raised to Joseph & Carmella (Carrero) Guarracino in Phila., PA, Marie was a longtime resident of Wilmington, DE. Marie was an Administrative Assistant for Amtrak retiring in 2004. Devoted to her faith, she was a member of the Church of the Holy Child. In her spare time, Marie enjoyed sewing and crocheting. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Paul Autodore who died in 2018, 2 brothers, Gene & Joseph Guarracino, a sister, Joann Zeitler and a sister-in-law, Vicky Screnci. Marie is survived by a son, Paul W. (Staci) Autodore Jr., a daughter, Valerie (Thomas) Heiser, grandchildren, Brittany (Sean) Monaghan, Jessica (Sean) Gibbons, Rebecca (Cory) Higman and Emily Heiser and 4 great grandchildren. A visitation will be held on Saturday, April 13th from 9-10AM at the Church of the Holy Child, 2500 Naamans Rd., Wilmington, DE followed by a Memorial Mass at 10:00AM. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery, Yeadon, PA. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to the (). Online condolences may be made by visiting www.paganofuneralhome.com
Published in The News Journal on Apr. 9, 2019