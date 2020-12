Or Copy this URL to Share

Marie E. Berg



Upper Chichester - Age 70, passed away in her sleep on December 1, 2020.



She is survived by her two daughters and four grandchildren. Maria will be remembered as a determined and brave woman who loved her family above all.



In lieu of flowers, donations in her name are welcomed to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society.



Schoenberg



